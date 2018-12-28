Shots fired at moving vehicle on Dartmouth’s Highway 111

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting between two moving cars on Highway 111 in Dartmouth Thursday evening.

Police say they were called at around 9:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

It’s reported the driver of an older-model dark-coloured vehicle fired shots at a second moving vehicle on the highway. The second vehicle was damaged in the back, but no one was injured.

“It is believed that the involved parties are known to each other,” police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (902) 490-5016 or contact Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip.