6 people injured in Highway 10 collision near Brossard

Quebec provincial police are investigating a collision on Highway 10 that has injured six people.

Six people have been injured in a collision on Highway 10 on Montreal’s South Shore.

The incident occurred early Thursday evening between Brossard and Chambly.

The Sûreté du Québec said a driver heading westbound on the highway crossed over into the eastbound lanes.

Police say two of the six people are seriously injured.

Highway 10 is closed in both directions between highways 30 and 35.

—With files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and the Canadian Press

