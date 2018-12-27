Eaton’s display at Western Development Museum marks 72nd year

It may not be the brightest or boldest Christmas display you’ve ever seen but there’s nothing quite like it.

Tucked into a corner of Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum (WDM) is the “Eaton’s Once Upon A Christmas” exhibit, a favourite of families across several generations.

“I remember going through it as a kid,” said Laura Schwartz, who was touring through the exhibit with her three-year-old, baby and mother.

“It’s kind cool to bring my children here to see it and remember the displays that were my favourite – they’re her favourite too.”

For 72 years, the Christmas display has brought smiles to people’s faces.

“The Eaton’s company actually commissioned to have this display created in 1946,” WDM manager Jason B. Wall said.

It was first showcased at the department store’s Winnipeg location and was then separated during the 1970s with pieces going to Regina, Saskatoon and Thunder Bay, Ont.

According to Wall, at some point the Saskatoon Eaton’s purchased all three pieces and featured it on the second floor of Midtown Plaza until 1984 before finding its final home at Saskatoon’s WDM.

What’s even more fascinating about the display is what it’s built from.

“It’s all repurposed equipment from the air force so after the war you had all this military equipment that wasn’t being used and a lot of the engines and servos we’re using are actually from navigational equipment that was used by the Canadian Air Force,” Wall explained.

Behind the scenes, Aaron Regnier keeps things in tip-top shape every holiday season which includes examining smoke and motion detectors to ensure the display is running smoothly.

The odd time, the museum technician admitted he requires a little help from a retired mechanic on staff when portions of the display are in need of repair.

“They all have their quirks ,they’re all very complicated,” Regnier said with a laugh.

When the display first arrived at the WDM, approximately 3,000 hours was spent restoring it and another 6,000 hours since as staff breathed new life into the popular attraction.

“It’s neat that things move for little kids and it’s got a lot of sentimental things for seniors and older people who come here to check it out.”

A trip back in time or a chance to make new memories and if you haven’t check it out this holiday season, there’s still time. The exhibit will be up until Jan. 6, 2019, before it’s packed up for next year.