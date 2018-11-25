‘It’s a crowd favourite’: Saskatoon’s 33rd Festival of Trees kicks off

For some, decorating a Christmas tree is a welcomed tradition, but there are some who see it as an inconvenient task.

If that’s the case, the Festival of Trees has you covered.

Their trees come fully decorated and delivered to your home.

“It’s a crowd favourite. It’s become a tradition of so many families here in the city, it is quite incredible. I keep telling all my friends and colleges [that] we pack the place with people,” said Jason B. Wall, manager at Western Development Museum.

“And that’s how I would like to see our museum — people coming in not only enjoying the trees and the beautiful ambiance, but also our history on 910 Boom Town.”

The festive event, of course, doesn’t come together without the help of Santa’s little elves.

“We have over 250 volunteers that help with the Festival of Trees,” said Raylene Kershaw, Festival of Trees operations manager. “We are now getting multi-generational families helping out.”

“One of our tree decorator ladies, their daughters are now decorating trees and coming to the events and granddaughters and grandsons. It’s so cool that we can touch so many generations, from adults all the way down to little kids.”

Of the proceeds raised, 100 per cent are donated to the Saskatoon City Hospital Foundation and will help with the purchase of a new fluoroscopy suite.

Organizers are expecting to see thousands of people visit the trees throughout next week.