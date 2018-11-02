Installation at Western Development Museum commemorates end of First World War

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Saskatoon is taking on a different look, inspired by Armistice Day.

Visitors to Boomtown Street will get a glimpse into what it was like on Nov. 11, 1918, in communities across Canada.

“They still went out and rang all the bells and then started a spontaneous a parade that lasted until midnight … all the people who are just so excited that the war of four years, which was only supposed to last for four months, was over,” WDM conservator Mark Anderson said.

Through reproduction of newspapers, flags and banners, the museum aims to capture the spirit of celebration and a renewed hope for peace.

The installation will be on display until Nov. 18.