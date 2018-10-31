Haunting history of Saskatoon’s Western Development Museum

The Western Development Museum (WDM) is well-known for its paranormal history.

“There’s all sorts of folklore and different stories that are out there,” WDM manager Jason B. Wall said.

READ MORE: Exploring gargoyles and grotesques in Saskatoon

A number of stories relate to a woman dressed in red, who staff say showed up late one night during cash out.

“They were on the inside of the café and they happened to look out into Boomtown street, which was pretty much dark, but they could see a lady dressed in red looking in at them,” said Wall.

It appears Boomtown is the setting for a number of spooky sightings, one involves a video staff shot on the street when it was empty.

“There was a little girl wearing a pinafore that showed up in part of the video,” Wall said. “We weren’t sure exactly how that happened or where she came from.”

Down the road at the museum’s curatorial centre, more twisted tales.

The building is more than 100,000 square feet and houses several thousand artifacts.

It’s also where local production company, Bamboo Shoots, shot the first episode of its paranormal show “The Other Side.”

“We were at the curatorial doing our investigation and we encountered the spirit of this little boy,” producer Wally Start said. “Found out his name was Daniel and [he] was very worried about somebody or something.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades get into Halloween spirit with costumed practice

s name was Daniel and [he] was very worried about somebody or something.”

Using detectors to communicate, Start said the crew made contact with Daniel, learned some things about him and tried to help him pass over.

Their experiences with the WDM’s curatorial centre wouldn’t end here, however.

“We kept running into this spirit that identified themselves as “lucky”,” Start said.

They returned to shoot a second episode. Start said the investigators made contact with the spirit and he gave them his real name.

“Turns out he was a prominent political figure in Saskatchewan’s history,” he said.

Allegedly, that figure was Robert Hanbidge, a mayor of Kerrobert in the 1920s, and Saskatchewan’s 12th lieutenant governor.

With decades of history stored in the curatorial centre, there’s a simple theory about why all this paranormal activity may be occurring.

“Spirits like to attach themselves to objects,” Start said.