A win for the environment: How to recycle your Christmas tree in Regina

Each year, Canada’s Christmas tree farms produce more than three million pine, spruce and fir trees that end up abandoned after Santa makes his big visit.

But this year, the Nature Conservancy of Canada recommends people take a simple approach and haul the tree into their backyard as a way to help the environment.

“That tree will decompose over time, and you can put the branches of the Christmas tree in and around your flower beds and the needles break down. Ultimately, that’s moisture to your soil and the soil’s good for healthy grass,” said Nature Conservancy of Canada spokesperson Andrew Holland.

Holland says it can also provide shelter and food for critters during the cold winter months.

“It’s not uncommon for people to put peanuts and other things … out in their yards on Christmas trees and decorate it and leave it in their backyard,” Holland said. “It’s a way to benefit bird populations this time of year.”

Still, if you don’t have a backyard or that doesn’t appeal to you, there are multiple “Treecycle” depots available in Regina between Dec. 27 and Jan. 31.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations from the tree as well as the disposal bag before placing it into the bin.

Certain groups, including the Regina Scouts and Regina Parents of Multiples Association, are also picking up trees for a donation.

“Volunteers from our organization and the public volunteer their time, trailers and trucks to come and pick up their Christmas trees from their house for a $15 fee this year, and it all goes to charity,” said Sharla Cote with the Regina Parents of Multiples Association.

No matter what option you choose, Holland says that as long as your tree doesn’t end up in the landfill, where it takes up space and creates methane gas, it’s a win for the environment.