How to recycle gift wrap and Christmas trees in Regina

With gift wrap, bags, and bows unwrapping gifts can create a lot of rubbish, but not all of it has to go in the trash.

Paper-based wrapping paper is acceptable in Regina’s blue bins, sending it to a recycling center instead of the dump.

Certain types of wrap are not eligible for the blue cart recycling program. This includes: shiny metallic gift wrap, ribbon, gift bags, tissue paper and bows.

If you want to know how to make any last minute wrapping more sustainable, or plan ahead for next year, the city encourages reusable gift wrap life cloth bags or scares, plain brown paper or newspaper to wrap gifts.

Real tree recycling opens on Dec. 27 at four free depots. Locations are:

500 Arcola Avenue (between Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street

The Joanne Goulet Golf Course (8045 Kestral Drvie)

Kinsman Park South (Kings Road and Lakeview Avenue)

City Landfill (free if only bringing one tree)

Residents are asked to remove all decorations from the tree, as well as the disposal bag, before putting your tree in the bin.

Treecycle runs until Jan. 31, 2019.