Heavy police presence on Queen Victoria Drive after reported assault and collision
Hamilton police have reportedly made an arrest after an assault and collision on the Mountain.
There was a heavy police presence Thursday afternoon at numerous locations on Queen Victoria Drive near Quaker Crescent, in the Upper Gage Avenue and Stone Church Road East area.
Police say three people have been taken into custody.
One victim has been treated and released on scene for minor injuries.
