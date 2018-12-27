Heavy police presence on Queen Victoria Drive after reported assault and collision

Hamilton police have reportedly made an arrest after an assault and collision on the Mountain.

There was a heavy police presence Thursday afternoon at numerous locations on Queen Victoria Drive near Quaker Crescent, in the Upper Gage Avenue and Stone Church Road East area.

HPS continues to investigate incident in the area of Queen/Victoria & Quaker. 3 people in custody in relation to an assault & collision. 1 victim treated & released on scene for minor injuries. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/lrv82PgPfY — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 27, 2018

Police say three people have been taken into custody.

One victim has been treated and released on scene for minor injuries.

.@HamiltonPolice have multiple people under arrest after a reported stabbing and serious collision on Queen Victoria Drive. Heavy police presence on scene at numerous locations on the street #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/BJfQvypPA4 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) December 27, 2018