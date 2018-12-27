Calgary police charge man in connection with motel death

Police have charged a Calgary man in connection with a suspicious death at a northwest motel last week.

Sylina Ann Curley, 43, was found dead in a room at the Red Carpet Inn at 4635 16 Avenue N.W. on Dec. 21.

Her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was conducted on Dec. 24, police said.

“The man who called to report the death was sharing the hotel room with the victim, and officers arrested him at the scene,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The suspect and victim are believed to have been in a relationship.”

Cliffton James Spotted Eagle, 38, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and will appear in court on Jan. 4, 2019, police said.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.