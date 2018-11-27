Man accused in downtown Calgary nightclub homicide claims he’s innocent during arrest

A man facing charges in the death of another man at a downtown Calgary nightclub claimed he did nothing wrong as he was taken into custody outside a police station on Tuesday.

Calgary police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant on Monday for Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison, who is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police were called to the Paranoia nightclub at about 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of an altercation. One victim, identified to Global News as 38-year-old Rufus Eldin, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, police said.

Harrison was arrested Tuesday afternoon but as police were attempting to escort him into the station, he told media in the parking lot he was innocent, unprompted.

“I did not do anything wrong,” he said to a Global News photographer at the police station.

“I have nothing to risk. I did not do anything wrong.

“I’m being arrested right now. It’s OK.”

Several officers are seen restraining him as they try to get him through the doors of the detachment.

“I did not do anything wrong,” he said, resisting the officers. “I am pleading to the public.”

Calgary police said formal charges will be laid when Harrison appears before a justice of the peace, which would likely happen on Wednesday.

Cordelius Terry Jackson Harrison pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault in relation to a stabbing at the Drop-In Centre that happened on May 15, 2017.

One other person was taken to hospital from the nightclub on Sunday morning in non-life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who was inside the nightclub when the fight happened, is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or 403-428-8877, or to contact Crime Stoppers.