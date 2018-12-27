Man steals 43-inch TV from Florida Walmart, drops it while trying to flee: police

It’s probably not the smartest idea to transport a large flat-screen TV on the back of a scooter.

A couple of suspected Florida burglars learned the hard way.

The two clumsy suspects allegedly stole a TV from a Walmart in Davie, Fla., but not before dropping it, according to local police.

The Davie Police Department released surveillance footage on their Facebook page of a man fleeing from an emergency exit of a Walmart carrying a 43-inch Vizio TV on Dec. 16.

As the butterfingered man tried hopping onto his partner’s wobbly scooter, he dropped the TV on the ground. The video then shows the dark-haired man picking it back up and exiting on the getaway scooter.

The TV most likely broke upon impact, Davie police said on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this theft to contact the local police department.

