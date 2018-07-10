Alleged burglar gets trapped in Washington escape room, calls 911 on self

A man who allegedly broke into a Washington escape room on Sunday called 911 on himself after he was unable to find his way out of the building.

The alleged burglary is said to have happened early that morning when the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to NW Escape Experience, looking for the suspect who broke in. According to CBS affiliate KOIN 6, the man called saying his home was being broken into and gave a fake address.

Before calling 911, he had taken a cellphone, TV remote and a beer from the fridge.

“The sheriff said he had a burrito and he was settling in to have a breakfast and beer I guess and then got scared because he couldn’t get out,” said Rob Bertrand, owner of the escape room.

The suspect had entered by breaking through the back door, but later couldn’t remember where the door was which he came through.

So the suspect called police, though he was able to find an escape while he called them.

Security camera footage shows police moving through the building looking for the suspect. They say they eventually found him elsewhere in the strip mall where the escape room is located.

Bertrand said he found the whole incident quite amusing given what his business is about.

“I’m proud to say, I’m the only escape room in the Northwest that has a 100 per cent capture rate of criminals,” he said.

Once arrested, police interviewed the alleged burglar and had evidence linking him to the burglary, CBS reports. He faces a second-degree burglary charge.