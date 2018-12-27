East London home significantly damaged in Boxing Day blaze

No one was injured, but there is significant damage to a home in east London after a blaze broke out on Boxing Day.

Fire officials responded to multiple reports of fire and smoke at an address on Eastman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 1 dead in house fire near Wingham: OPP

“When we arrived, we encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions at the exterior and attic of the house,” said district Chief Kevin Dash.

He said they were able to quickly knock down the fire, but noted the damage estimates exceed $50,000.

READ MORE: Vancouver firefighters called to 3rd RV fire in recent months

While those inside escaped without injury, Dash said they were not alerted to the fire by smoke alarms.

“Due to the conditions on the exterior and in the attic, the smoke conditions inside the house were actually non-existent,” he said.

“There was not enough smoke inside the house to activate the alarm, so that’s why [the residents] were not aware that there was a fire on the outside.”

Neighbours and passersby told the residents their house was on fire and they were able to evacuate safely, said Dash.

WATCH: About 100 homes burned as massive fire rages in Mexican resort town

He added an investigation is underway but said the blaze does not appear to be suspicious.