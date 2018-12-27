Crime
December 27, 2018 8:29 am

1 dead in house fire near Wingham: OPP

By 980 CFPL

Police say foul play is not suspected in the blaze.

Huron County OPP say a man has died following a house fire on Wednesday morning.

It was just before 10 a.m. when police say emergency services responded to a house fire on Josephine Street North, just northeast of Wingham.

Upon arrival, police say they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews then searched the residence and a man was found inside, according to police.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Steven Christie, 55, of Morris-Turnberry.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Thursday. Police say foul play is not suspected in the fatal fire.

