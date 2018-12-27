OPP identify victim of fatal crash southwest of London

Middlesex OPP have identified the person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, southwest of London.

According to police, the collision happened around 6:15 a.m. on Boxing Day on Southminster Bourne in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

Officers said a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle had veered off the roadway and struck a barrier bridge, but in an update said those details are unconfirmed at this time.

The driver, 27-year-old Channon George of Oneida Nation of the Thames, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who was the only other occupant, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online here.