1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash southwest of London: OPP

Middlesex County OPP say one person is dead and another has suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision southwest of London.

Officers responded at around 8 a.m. Wednesday to a crash on Southminster Bourne in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle had veered off the roadway and struck a barrier bridge.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Southminster Bourne remains closed between Westdel Bourne and Woodhull Road as officers continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information relevant to investigators is urged to contact Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-681-0300.