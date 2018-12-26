Fatal crash west of Clinton leaves 2 seniors dead: OPP

Huron County OPP say a crash west of Clinton, Ont., has claimed the lives of two seniors from Central Huron.

Officers responded at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a crash on Telephone Road, just west of Fish and Game Line.

Police said a crossover SUV had veered off the roadway, overturned and become submerged in water.

READ MORE: 2 charged after 3 crashes involving stolen 24-foot U-Haul truck: London police

Police pulled the two occupants from the vehicle afterwards. The two seniors were transported to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The victims of the crash have been identified as George Rich, 72, and Mary Wood, 69, of Central Huron.

READ MORE: Central Huron man fatally struck by vehicle while inspecting debris from earlier collision

An investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing, and witnesses are urged to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),