Traffic
December 27, 2018 12:20 am
Updated: December 27, 2018 12:37 am

Woman and two children in critical condition after single vehicle crash in Abbotsford

By National news anchor  CKNW
A woman in her 20s and two children are in critical condition in hospital following a single vehicle collision in Abbotsford on Boxing Day.

Abbotsford Police are investigating the cause of a single vehicle crash that sent a woman and two children to hospital in critical condition on Boxing Day.

Emergency services attended to the scene in the 33700 block of Clayburn Road at about 8:20 Wednesday evening, where they found all three to be unresponsive and appearing to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Freezing rain conditions prevented the crash victims from being airlifted to hospital, and they were rushed instead by ambulance.

The exact ages of the woman and the children are not known.

 

