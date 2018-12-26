Shots fired at North Vancouver residential building

Police converged on a North Vancouver residential building Christmas Day evening after reports of gunshots in the parkade.

It happened in the 600 block of Seylynn Crescent near Keith Road and Mountain Highway at about 8:15 pm.

The building was on lockdown for a couple of hours, as dozens of police officers and a K-9 unit entered the building.

Witnesses say they saw two men being escorted outside the building by police with guns drawn.

We’re hearing that one woman and possibly another person have been admitted to hospital.

We’ll have more on this as details become available.