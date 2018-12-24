Stabbing on city bus sends man to hospital

A man is in custody and another sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault and stabbing on a transit bus Christmas Eve.

Just after 1:30 Monday afternoon, two men began fighting on a city bus near East 12th and Kingsway.

A number of passengers, witnessing the altercation, called 9-1-1.

During the melee, one of the men produced a knife and stabbed the other man.

Police responded immediately and located the victim – a man in his 60s – and sent him to hospital.

The suspect – also in his 60s – was identified and police caught up with him, taking him into custody.

He’s facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

No word on a motive for the assault, or if the two knew each other.