Teen carjacker busted 15 minutes after stealing vehicle

A very brief car theft was foiled by police Sunday morning, when a teenage carjacker was arrested only 15 minutes after the crime was reported.

At around 2:45 a.m., a 23-year-old woman told police she was sitting in her car on Bannatyne Avenue when a man ordered her out of the vehicle and drove off with it.

At 3 a.m., police found the vehicle in the 500 block of Portage Avenue, and followed it to a Langside Street lane, where the driver got out and ran away. After a short foot chase, he was arrested.

Theodoros Kyriakakos, 19, was charged with robbery and detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

