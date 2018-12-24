Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in North York
Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.
The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Monday in the area of Yorkminister Road and Aldershot Crescent just south of Highway 401.
Police said officers arrived on scene and located a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.
Authorities have yet to release any information on a suspect.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting is under investigation.
–With a file from Marianne Dimain
