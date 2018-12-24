Crime
December 24, 2018 6:52 am

Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in North York

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police officers canvass an area following a shooting near Yorkminister Rd. and Aldershot Cres. in North York on Dec. 24, 2018.

Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Monday in the area of Yorkminister Road and Aldershot Crescent just south of Highway 401.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Authorities have yet to release any information on a suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting is under investigation.

–With a file from Marianne Dimain

Global News