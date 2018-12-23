Lifestyle
December 23, 2018 6:01 pm

Santa Claus ditches sleigh for water skis, makes a splash on Okanagan Lake

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Watch: Santa suit wearing water skier takes a pre-Christmas spin around Okanagan Lake. Video courtesy: Downtown Kelowna Marina.

If you thought you spotted Santa Claus water skiing on Okanagan Lake, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.

A water skier dressed as the jolly old elf braved the winter weather on Saturday to head out for a session on Okanagan Lake.

Environment Canada recorded the maximum temperature in Kelowna as -0.6 C on Saturday.

The stunt was filmed and is being used for promotional purposes by the Downtown Kelowna Marina.

In the video, the slaloming Santa is carving hard on his single ski.

There’s no word on whether a Santa suit and beard helps or hinders a skier’s performance, though.

