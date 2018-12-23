Santa Claus ditches sleigh for water skis, makes a splash on Okanagan Lake

If you thought you spotted Santa Claus water skiing on Okanagan Lake, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.

A water skier dressed as the jolly old elf braved the winter weather on Saturday to head out for a session on Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Air Force Santa Tracker won’t be stopped by U.S. government shutdown

Environment Canada recorded the maximum temperature in Kelowna as -0.6 C on Saturday.

The stunt was filmed and is being used for promotional purposes by the Downtown Kelowna Marina.

WATCH: Highlights from the 2018 Vancouver Santa Claus Parade

READ MORE: Dogsledding Santa, 48-year-old christmas gift: A look at some holiday headlines

In the video, the slaloming Santa is carving hard on his single ski.

There’s no word on whether a Santa suit and beard helps or hinders a skier’s performance, though.