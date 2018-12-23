Crews called to 3-alarm fire in Vancouver’s West End

Crews were called to tackle a three-alarm fire in Vancouver’s West End on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a wood-frame bike shop in the 700-block of Denman Street, and Assistant Fire Chief David Boone said crews were able to prevent it from spreading to two neighbouring two-storey buildings.

Firefighters searched the building and Boone said they are confident no one was hurt.

However, firefighters are asking people to stay away from the area, and that Denman Street is blocked between Georgia Street and Robson Street. There were also partial closures on Alberni Street.

This fire has been stepped up to a 3rd Alarm. Single storey wood structure sandwiched between 2 multi-story buildings. Fire now in roof and venting.#BeSafe #VFRS @IAFF18 https://t.co/laKQq3YKx3 — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) December 23, 2018

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

More to come…