Canada
December 23, 2018 2:11 pm
Updated: December 23, 2018 2:31 pm

Crews called to 3-alarm fire in Vancouver’s West End

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crews on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Vancouver's west end Sunday.

Kevin Church / Global News
A A

Crews were called to tackle a three-alarm fire in Vancouver’s West End on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a wood-frame bike shop in the 700-block of Denman Street, and Assistant Fire Chief David Boone said crews were able to prevent it from spreading to two neighbouring two-storey buildings.

Firefighters searched the building and Boone said they are confident no one was hurt.

However, firefighters are asking people to stay away from the area, and that Denman Street is blocked between Georgia Street and Robson Street. There were also partial closures on Alberni Street.

There has been no word yet on what caused the fire.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
3 alarm fire vancouver
3-alarm fire
Darrell Reid
Denman Street
Denman Street fire
Fire
Vancouver fire
Vancouver Fire Department
Vancouver fire services
Vancouver West End fire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News