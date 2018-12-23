Homicide investigators locate vehicle linked to Kiran Dhesi murder

Homicide investigators have located one of a pair of vehicles believed to be linked to the murder of a 19-year-old woman.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced late Friday that police had located an Audi Q7 related to the homicide of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi.

READ MORE: IHIT looking for 2 vehicles in Kiran Dhesi murder case

Police did not provide an update on the search for a dark grey Dodge Ram truck also linked to the case.

BHAVKIRAN DHESI HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: #IHIT is seeking public assistance for information on a dark grey Dodge Ram truck believed to be involved in Kiran's murder. Got info? Call #IHIT pic.twitter.com/aSpAhPaC3t — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 12, 2018

BHAVKIRAN DHESI HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: #IHIT is seeking public assistance for information on a dark grey Audi Q7 believed to be involved in Kiran's murder. Got info? Call #IHIT pic.twitter.com/FbBN3PhxbX — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) December 12, 2018

The Kwantlen Polytechnic University student’s body was found in a torched SUV near 187 Street and 24 Avenue in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

Police said at the time that they believed she was killed in another location.

READ MORE: Murder victim Kiran Dhesi’s uncle pleads for information on 19-year-old’s death

Hours after the discovery of her remains, police began a week-long search at a Surrey home. Investigators would not confirm whether the search and the murder were related.