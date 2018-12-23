Crime
December 23, 2018 1:37 pm

Homicide investigators locate vehicle linked to Kiran Dhesi murder

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: New details in 2017 murder of 19-year-old college student (Aired Dec. 12, 2018)

Homicide investigators have located one of a pair of vehicles believed to be linked to the murder of a 19-year-old woman.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced late Friday that police had located an Audi Q7 related to the homicide of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi.

Police did not provide an update on the search for a dark grey Dodge Ram truck also linked to the case.

The Kwantlen Polytechnic University student’s body was found in a torched SUV near 187 Street and 24 Avenue in Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

Police said at the time that they believed she was killed in another location.

Hours after the discovery of her remains, police began a week-long search at a Surrey home. Investigators would not confirm whether the search and the murder were related.

