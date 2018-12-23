Canada
December 23, 2018 2:02 pm

Vernon Salvation Army far from Christmas Kettle fundraising goal

The Salvation Army in Vernon, B.C., is hopeful that the final few days before Christmas will bring in more donations as part of its Christmas Kettle campaign.

With only two days to go until Christmas, the Vernon Salvation Amy is still far from its fundraising goal for the organization’s annual Christmas Kettle campaign.

The charity, which operates the local food bank and distributes Christmas hampers, among other things, is aiming to raise $500,000.

So far, the annual campaign, which funds the charity’s work in Vernon throughout the year, has raised $307,492.

However, the Salvation Army’s executive director in Vernon, Lt. Stefan Reid, is hopeful there are many donations still to come.

He said the charity typically receives a lot of donations near the end if its fundraiser, and the kettle donations from Friday and Saturday have yet to be counted and added to the total.

Additionally, the mail-out portion of the charity’s fundraiser was delayed by the Canada Post job action so Reid expects the Salvation Army will continue receiving donations till the beginning of January.

Reid is thankful for the support the Salvation Army receives from Vernon.

He said that if the charity does not reach its fundraising goal, it will revamp its programs and may need more support from the community throughout the year.

However, the organization will not be cancelling any programming.

Kettle volunteers will be out on Monday for their final shifts of the season.

If you would like to volunteer for the Kettle Campaign on Monday, you can sign up online or call volunteer co-ordinator Kristin Ford at 250-307-7770.

