Liquor and Lotteries reverses Salvation Army kettle ban at liquor stores

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries has reversed its decision to ban Salvation Army volunteers with Christmas kettles from Liquor Mart locations across Manitoba.

The reversal – which is reportedly a temporary decision for this year only – comes on the heels of the Salvation Army’s announcement of a lower-than-average collection in the 2018 holiday season.

In 2017, the Salvation Army raised $35,000 through their kettle program at liquor stores alone.

As of Wednesday, its total amount of funds raised was less than half of the total from last year.

“The Salvation Army informed us this week that they were not seeing positive results for their Christmas kettle campaign and were struggling to meet their financial goals,” said Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries in a statement Friday afternoon.

“As a result, a decision was made to reinstate the volunteer-staffed kettles in participating Liquor Marts for this year.

“We will meet with the Salvation Army in the new year to look for new opportunities to help support their fundraising initiatives.”

