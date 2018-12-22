Global BC recipes

December 22, 2018 11:40 am
Updated: December 22, 2018 1:31 pm

Recipe: Classic egg frittata

By Global News

Looking for a quick and easy breakfast dish to serve up to the family on Christmas day?

B.C. egg farmer Rebecca Herfst is here with a simple recipe for a classic egg frittata.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 pkg of breakfast sausage
  • 8 eggs
  • 1/2 cup of milk
  • 1/2 cup diced red pepper
  • 1/2 cup diced tomato
  • 1/2 cup chopped leek
  • 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

Method

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees F and grease a large 11-inch quiche dish with butter.
  2. Add oil to frying pan and heat.
  3. Remove casing from sausages and fry until cooked. Remove from pan and place on paper towel to drain grease.
  4. Dice vegetables and grate cheese, set aside.
  5. Whisk eggs, milk and salt and pepper in large bowl. Add vegetables and cheese to egg mixture.
  6. Place sausage into dish, pour egg mixture over top.
  7. Cook for 35 minutes, or until egg is done.

