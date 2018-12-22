Recipe: Classic egg frittata

Looking for a quick and easy breakfast dish to serve up to the family on Christmas day?
B.C. egg farmer Rebecca Herfst is here with a simple recipe for a classic egg frittata.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 pkg of breakfast sausage
- 8 eggs
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 1/2 cup diced red pepper
- 1/2 cup diced tomato
- 1/2 cup chopped leek
- 1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Method
- Heat oven to 350 degrees F and grease a large 11-inch quiche dish with butter.
- Add oil to frying pan and heat.
- Remove casing from sausages and fry until cooked. Remove from pan and place on paper towel to drain grease.
- Dice vegetables and grate cheese, set aside.
- Whisk eggs, milk and salt and pepper in large bowl. Add vegetables and cheese to egg mixture.
- Place sausage into dish, pour egg mixture over top.
- Cook for 35 minutes, or until egg is done.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.