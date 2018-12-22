Attempted murder charge laid following stabbing in Moncton parking lot

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was stabbed outside a business in Moncton on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the parking lot of a business on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard around 5 p.m.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Shortly after the stabbing, officers located the suspect inside a Moncton residence, where she was arrested.

According to police, Jeanne Pond was brought before a judge by way of a tele-remand and was charged with one count of attempted murder.

Pond remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 27.