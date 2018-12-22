Crime
December 22, 2018 12:31 pm

Attempted murder charge laid following stabbing in Moncton parking lot

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police have laid charges against a woman in connection with a stabbing that took place in Moncton on Friday.

File: Global News
A A

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was stabbed outside a business in Moncton on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to the parking lot of a business on Vaughan Harvey Boulevard around 5 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman, 73, struck by bus while in crosswalk in Halifax

Police say the victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Shortly after the stabbing, officers located the suspect inside a Moncton residence, where she was arrested.

According to police, Jeanne Pond was brought before a judge by way of a tele-remand and was charged with one count of attempted murder.

READ MORE: Cocaine, cash seized during drug search in Halifax, 5 charged

Pond remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Dec. 27.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Murder
Crime
Moncton
Moncton Crime
Moncton police
Moncton Provincial Court
Moncton Stabbing
Mounties
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP
Vaughan Harvey Boulevard

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News