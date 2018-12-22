Woman, 73, struck by bus while in crosswalk in Halifax

A 73-year-old woman was sent to hospital Friday night after she was struck by a bus while in a marked crosswalk.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the Mumford bus terminal.

Police say the bus was exiting the terminal when it struck the woman.

She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No charges have been laid, but the collision still remains under investigation.