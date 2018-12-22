Woman, 73, struck by bus while in crosswalk in Halifax
A A
A 73-year-old woman was sent to hospital Friday night after she was struck by a bus while in a marked crosswalk.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened just before 9 p.m. at the Mumford bus terminal.
READ MORE: Improved accessible services coming to Halifax Transit in 2019
Police say the bus was exiting the terminal when it struck the woman.
She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
READ MORE: Halifax Transit recommends new $15.4M Mumford terminal be built in the same spot
No charges have been laid, but the collision still remains under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.