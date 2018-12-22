RCMP warning Manitobans about Amazon email scam

Manitoba RCMP are sending out a warning about an online scam that’s been tricking people into providing their Amazon login information to an unknown source.

Mounties said that people are being sent order confirmation emails for items they never purchased. The recipients of these emails then click on a button that provides further details about the order, according to police.

READ MORE: Scam texts and emails received by Winnipeggers a modern twist on an old crime

The next screen appears to be an Amazon login page asking for an email and password, but investigators say the URL is not linked to the official Amazon website.

Police say that if a person provides their email and password on this page, they are giving their login information to the person behind the scam.

READ MORE: Cyber Monday: Manitoba RCMP warn shoppers to be careful of online scams

RCMP are warning people who receive this email not to give any login information and to report the message to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Amazon says those who did end up giving out their information should contact the company directly as well as their bank, if necessary.