Nanaimo woman whose phone was stolen while helping crash victims gifted replacement

A Nanaimo woman who was targeted by a cold-hearted thief while helping the victims of a serious crash has been the recipient of some holiday goodwill.

When Anne Marie Beham heard a collision in front of her home last Saturday she ran out to help.

She set her cell phone down on one of the victims’ vehicles while she stabilized the neck of a boy who had been in the crash until paramedics arrived.

When she looked up afterward the phone was gone — apparently snatched by a man who had been snooping around the crash scene.

On Friday, Nanimo RCMP said a member of the community stepped up to replace Beham’s phone.

“This is a nice ending to a sad story,” said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien.

“It also goes to show there are more good people than negative out there.”

O’Brien said Beham made the first call on her new phone to get in touch with her daughter.