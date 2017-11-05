Burnaby
November 5, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: November 5, 2017 2:37 pm

Good Samaritan rescues woman from Burnaby car crash

By Online News Producer  Global News

Burnaby resident Jimmy Sharma rescued a woman involved in a car crash near his home early Sunday morning.

A man is in custody and a woman in hospital after a crash in Burnaby early Sunday morning.

A vehicle crashed into a parked van on Rumble Street and Macpherson Avenue around 2 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody. The injured passenger was rescued from the car by a man who lives nearby.

Jimmy Sharma said he rushed to the scene after hearing a loud noise.

“One girl was stuck in the passenger seat — I helped her out,” he said. “It was pretty hard to pry open the door but I managed to get her out… She [looked] like maybe she hit her head. She was bleeding out a little bit, but hopefully it wasn’t too serious.”

A vehicle crashed into a parked van on Rumble Street and Macpherson Avenue around 2 a.m. Credit: Global News

Sharma said he has noticed an increase in crashes on Rumble Street.

“This has been happening a lot now on the street since it’s gotten so tight,” he said. “Within the last seven months, three cars have actually flipped over on this block alone.

“[The street] needs to be improved, maybe widened.”

