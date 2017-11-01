IIO probes Halloween collision involving Burnaby RCMP vehicle

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is looking into a crash between a van and a Burnaby RCMP truck on Halloween night.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is now probing whether police actions played a role in the collision.

According to Burnaby RCMP, officers spotted the van driving over a curb and grassy area near some tennis courts on Patterson Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers did not pursue the van, but called in a description.

About half an hour later, Mounties said the same van collided with a marked police truck travelling northbound on Macpherson Avenue at Dorset Street.

The van’s driver was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators said officers in the police vehicle were also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The RCMP’s integrated collision analysis team and Burnaby RCMP launched an investigation before the IIO asserted jurisdiction.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.