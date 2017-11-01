Burnaby Fire Rescue
November 1, 2017 10:44 am

Halloween fireworks spark several bush fires in Burnaby

By Online News Producer  Global News

This fire was started by fireworks in Burnaby Halloween night.

BCNEWSVIDEO
A A

It appears not all Halloween celebrations went off without a hitch last night.

Burnaby firefighters were called to a home on Stanley Crescent after fireworks sparked a fire in a bush next to the house.

Crews were on scene quickly and doused the flames but officials say this incident was just one of several bush fires started by fireworks last night.

READ MORE: Where in Metro Vancouver can you set off fireworks this Halloween?

Burnaby, along with the City of Vancouver and Port Moody, still allows fireworks for Halloween.

Surrey and Coquitlam have banned them, while some other Lower Mainland communities do allow them but you must obtain a permit.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby Fire Rescue
Halloween
Halloween 2017
Halloween Fireworks
Halloween fireworks Burnaby

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News