Halloween fireworks spark several bush fires in Burnaby

It appears not all Halloween celebrations went off without a hitch last night.

Burnaby firefighters were called to a home on Stanley Crescent after fireworks sparked a fire in a bush next to the house.

Crews were on scene quickly and doused the flames but officials say this incident was just one of several bush fires started by fireworks last night.

READ MORE: Where in Metro Vancouver can you set off fireworks this Halloween?

Burnaby, along with the City of Vancouver and Port Moody, still allows fireworks for Halloween.

Surrey and Coquitlam have banned them, while some other Lower Mainland communities do allow them but you must obtain a permit.