Ottawa Fury gets OK to remain in the USL in 2019

Ottawa Fury FC’s sanctioning battle with CONCACAF appears to be over – for the time being.

The Fury says it has been advised by the Canadian Soccer Association that it has been sanctioned by CONCACAF to play in the United Soccer League in 2019, pending approval by FIFA.

CONCACAF, which governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, had balked at giving the Ottawa club the green light to continue play in the U.S. league when a Canadian alternative – the Canadian Premier League – will be available come April.

Fury CEO Mark Goudie says he’s happy with the decision but its now time to focus on the season ahead.

“Too much negative energy has already been expended on this,” said Goudie in a release. “I hope that we – starting with me – can now get back to supporting Canadian soccer and each other, regardless of what level or pitch we play on or badge we wear… except for the two-hour period we might play against each other, of course.”

The Ottawa club, the only Canadian team remaining in the USL, had turned to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for help. But a hearing wasn’t necessary with news that CONCACAF had changed its tune.

The seven-team CPL kicks off its 2019. The sanctioning approval could lead the way for the Fury to join the new league in 2020.

With files from Christopher Whan