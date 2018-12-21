Exchange District’s Market Lands redesign competition has its winner

The contest for a new-look design for a soon-to-be-empty section of Winnipeg’s Exchange District is complete.

CentreVenture Development Corporation announced Friday that its Market Lands design competition was won by Montreal architects Daoust Lestage.

The five shortlisted teams were asked to submit their conceptual designs for a 100-unit affordable housing complex with a main floor cultural hub, a public market building, and integrated public plaza area.

READ MORE: Variety of concepts under consideration for Market Lands site

They presented their concepts to a jury of local designers, architects and other stakeholders Dec. 7 at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

“The jury was impressed by the high quality of all the five submissions and was so grateful for the effort and thoughtfulness applied,” said architect Dudley Thompson, a senior advisor for the competition.

“The winning design best responded to the competition program and presented the most successful concept to achieve a wonderful new destination in downtown Winnipeg.”

The area in question is the southern parcel of the ‘Market Lands’ – the space currently housing the former Public Safety Building.

Throughout 2019, CentreVenture will work with the team from Daoust Lestage along with city officials and community partners. Construction is expected to begin sometime in 2020.

WATCH: Ghost signs have been up around the Exchange District for more than a century