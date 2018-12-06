Variety of concepts under consideration for Market Lands site

When the Winnipeg Police Service moved from its longtime home at the Public Safety Building to its current Smith Street headquarters, a large area in the city’s historic Exchange District was left unused.

CentreVenture, an arms-length City of Winnipeg development agency, is hoping to change that with the Market Lands design competition.

The contest involves five proposals to use the space that have been submitted to a jury of development experts, but CentreVenture is looking for public feedback as well.

The five shortlisted teams were asked to submit their conceptual designs for a 100-unit affordable housing complex with a main floor cultural hub, a public market building, and integrated public plaza area.

The Market Lands area consists of 2.4 acres divided into four parcels, bordered by James Avenue, King Street, William Avenue, and Princess Street. The competition focuses on the 0.8 acre southern parcel of the Market Lands.

The area is surrounded by iconic Winnipeg landmarks, including City Hall, Old Market Square, the Chinese Cultural Centre and Red River College’s downtown campus.

