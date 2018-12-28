New Year’s in Toronto: What’s open and closed

Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on New year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario

New Year’s Eve – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Casa Loma

New Year’s Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower





New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Zoo

New Year’s Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alcohol

Beer Store

New Year’s Eve – Open at regular hours, closes at 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed

LCBO

New Year’s Eve – Most stores open until 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed

Malls

CF Fairview Mall

New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed

Scarborough Town Centre

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed

Square One

New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed

CF Shops at Don Mills

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale

New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed

Public transportation

Go Transit

New Year’s Eve – Early homebound late-night service and free rides after 7 p.m. The UP Express runs on normal schedule and is also free after 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Operating on a holiday schedule.

TTC

New Year’s Eve – Operating on a Sunday schedule with most routes beginning operations at 8 a.m. You can ride for free after 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. New Year’s Day. Service on most routes will be running until around 3:30 a.m. or 4 a.m.

New Year’s Day – Operating on a Sunday schedule, meaning most routes will start around 8 a.m.

Other transit services in the GTA will also be offering free service the night of New Year’s Eve, including Mississauga’s MiWay, Brampton Transit, Oakville Transit, York Region Transit and Durham Region Transit.

Services

City of Toronto garbage collection – no collection on New Year’s Day and all pick up dates beginning on Tuesday will be shifted by a day (i.e. Tuesday’s pick up will be on Wednesday).

City of Toronto operations and municipal offices – offices will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Toronto Public Library

New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Closed