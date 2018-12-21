100 Women Peterborough raises $13,000 in an hour for New Canadians Centre

More than $13,000 was raised in just under an hour during the final meeting of the year for the 100 Women Peterborough group.

The funds raised on Dec. 18 will go to the New Canadians Centre. The non-profit charitable organization supports immigrants, refugees, and other newcomers to Peterborough and Northumberland County to become full and equal members of Canadian society.

The funds will assist the NCC’s Youth Group which sees local students and newcomers come together to support each other academically and share experiences.

“It provides them an opportunity to mentor and be mentored; sharing their gifts and the light and possibility within each other,” stated Yvonne Lai, NCC’s director of community development. “This generous donation of $13,000 from 100 Women Peterborough not only helps to close the gap on the funding cut to this program, it’s a powerful endorsement from our community that integrating our local and newcomer youth is vital for the continued growth and vibrancy of our community.”

Congratulations to @NCC_Ptbo who are the recipients of $13,000+ tonight at our final meeting of the year! 💜 An incredible evening! #100WomenPTBO pic.twitter.com/HKggaNEpgd — 100 Women Peterborough (@100womenptbo) December 19, 2018

This year, 100 Women Peterborough was formed to help women in Peterborough learn about causes in the community and to empower and multiply the impact of their contributions. Membership is already over its goal of 100 members who have donated close to $50,000 to four organizations. Members commit to donate $100 at each of the four events hosted during the year.

“This year has been incredible for 100 Women Peterborough and the recipients,” said Alyssa Stewart, one of the founding members. “We hope to grow the membership even further to make an impact in 2019.”

The group has also donated to Hospice Peterborough, Youth Unlimited, Warming Room Community Ministries.

Women interested in joining are asked to visit the 100 Women Peterborough website.

