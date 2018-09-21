100 Women Peterborough group raises $11K in an hour for homeless shelters

The recently launched 100 Women Peterborough raised more than $11,000 in an hour for two homeless shelters in Peterborough on Tuesday.

At its meeting, the funds were collected to support The Warming Room and One Roof. The Warming Room Community Ministries has four programs and a winter shelter to help on average 30 homeless individuals.

The One Roof Community Centre serves more than 8,500 meals a month and provides supportive housing for those suffering from chronic homelessness and has partnered with the Downtown Business Improvement Area to offer an outreach program for jobs with those facing barriers to employment.

“Peterborough is a beautiful, diverse city. In a time when division seems to be everywhere you go, it is inspiring to be in a room with people who believe together we can make a difference, together we can create a more compassionate, more loving community,” said Christian Harvey with The Warming Room.

“We are so grateful to 100 Women Peterborough for uniting with us to work toward such a vision.”

A group that actually has 157 members, 100 Women Peterborough commit to donate $100 at each of the four events hosted throughout the year. The aim is to help women learn about causes in the community, help people in need and join other like-minded women to “empower and multiply the impact of their contributions.”

“It was incredible to see how quickly we were able to impact The Warming Room with even more members than the last meeting,” said Rose Terry, one of the founders. “We are so grateful for the people in our community who continue to spread the word.”

At the group’s June meeting, Youth Unlimited received $12,500 to assist in renovating it Brock Street location with a new kitchen, garage door and other updates.

100 Women Peterborough says 100 per cent of funds raised will be donated to four non-profit organizations determined by the membership. Women interested in joining the group can visit website (www.100womenptbo.ca).