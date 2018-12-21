Police issue safety alert after sexual assaults reported near trail in North York

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after three women were allegedly sexually assaulted near a trail close to the York University campus in North York.

Police said the first incident happened on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road.

Authorities said a 20-year-old woman was walking home when she was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted. The victim was able to fight off her attacker and escape.

The male suspect is described as black, between 20 and 25 years of age, five feet nine inches to five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, clean shaven, with short black hair and thick lips. He was wearing glasses, a hooded top or jacket and dark clothing.

Police released a composite sketch of the man on Nov. 3.

The second incident happened on Oct. 31 at 8:20 p.m. in the area of Cook and Sentinel roads.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity when she was approached from behind, grabbed and sexually assaulted. She was also able to break free.

The man is described as black, in his early 20s, between five feet nine inches and five feet 10 inches tall and with a slim build. He was wearing a dark grey, loose tuque, a light-coloured shirt, a bomber-style jacket and dark fitted pants.

The third incident took place on Dec. 19 at 9:30 p.m. along a path on the north side of Finch Avenue West approaching Fountainhead Park.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was approached from behind by a man who held a knife to her throat, threatened her and was subsequently sexually assaulted.

He is described as black, between 20 and 23 years of age, five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build and short black hair, clean shaven and with full lips. He was wearing a hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.