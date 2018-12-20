4 men charged with cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have charged four men after the seizure of cash, cocaine and other drugs on Dec. 19.

Members of Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST) said they saw a series of activity consistent with drug trafficking from a home in the 100-block of 29th Street West throughout Wednesday afternoon.

Two men were arrested after two traffic stops.

Officers said they tried to arrest two other men as they left the apartment, however the suspects ran away when approached. They were apprehended after a foot chase near Idylwyld Drive and 29th Street.

Police seized 79.5 grams of powdered cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, 1.3 grams of ecstasy, 360 milligrams of codeine, 6.5 grams of hash, and over $5,100 in cash.

The accused, aged 25 to 29, are each charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.