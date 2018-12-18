Cocaine seized in 2 separate Saskatoon busts

Three people are facing trafficking charges after police seized cocaine in two separate busts in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon combined forces special enforcement unit made the first bust on Dec. 7.

READ MORE: Meth, cocaine seized in bust outside of Yorkton, Sask.

Officers said they stopped a vehicle at John A. Macdonald Road and Steeves Avenue and took two people into custody after seeing activity consistent with drug trafficking.

A home was then searched in the 1800-block of Cumberland Avenue South.

Police said a total of 178 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution, $7,600 in cash, scales, records, and packaging material consistent with drug trafficking were seized.

A 34-year-old man was charged with possession for the purposed of trafficking, and proceeds of crime.

He will be back in court on Dec. 20.

A woman was released with no charges laid.

READ MORE: ‘Significant’ drug bust in Pinehouse Lake, Sask.

The second bust was made on Dec. 13 by the Saskatoon integrated drug enforcement street team.

Officers said they saw activity consistent with drug trafficking in a parking lot in the 3500-block of 11th Street West.

Two people were arrested and police said they had seven grams of cocaine and roughly $300.

Police said a storage locker was then searched where they seized roughly 780 grams of cocaine, packaging, and a scale.

A man and a woman, both 49, are facing cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession, and possession of the proceeds of crime charges.