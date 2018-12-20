Montreal family offers free meals to those in need

It is a family tradition for the Padulo family. One night during the holiday season, they offer a free meal to everyone who walks through the doors of their restaurant, Da Enrico on St-Zotique Street.

“I hope people come,” said Lydia Padulo.

She didn’t need to worry. By the time the restaurant officially opened at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, there was already someone waiting at the door.

READ MORE: Montreal elementary school gets Christmas treat from Generations Foundation

Throughout the evening, about 100 people came in to enjoy some of the local eatery’s warm pasta meals.

“It is the season of joy, a period where we are supposed to share our love with people,” said Ricardo Padulo, co-owner of Da Enrico.

WATCH: Helping Montreal women over the holidays

The food is prepared for those who may be in need, but also for anyone who is feeling alone or lonely over the holidays and wants to have a good old fashioned Italian meal in the warmth of their family restaurant.

The annual tradition is a family affair — father, son, sister, spouses and extended family come to Da Enrico to help serve the meals.

This year, they stayed until the final person walked through the doors close to midnight.

READ MORE: Batshaw tradition spreads holiday cheer one gift at a time

The owners say they are going to offer free meals again close to Easter in March, but it will come with some tweaks.

The family relied on word of mouth to get people to come, but the owners say they will rent a school bus to go to the Old Brewery Mission and offer a ride to the restaurant for anyone who wants to have an Easter meal.

“We later found out that some more people wanted to come, but they didn’t have the bus fare,” said Padulo.

“So next time we will make sure they get here.”