Man charged after more than $2K in magic mushrooms seized in Owen Sound

A man has been charged after more than $2,000 worth of the drug psilocybin, more commonly called magic mushrooms, was seized in Owen Sound.

According to Owen Sound police, on Dec. 19 just after 10 a.m., officers executed a drug warrant at a student residence and seized almost 70 grams of magic mushrooms.

Police say officers conducted another search warrant at a second location where they seize an additional 162 grams of magic mushrooms.

According to police, the street value of the drugs seized is approximately $2,200.

Police say a 19-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with production of psilocybin, and possession of a drug.

Officers say he is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on Jan. 31.