Police seek to identify suspect after glass door broken at Barrie building
Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of breaking the glass front door of a building in Barrie.
According to Barrie police, on Dec. 9 just after 10 p.m., officers received a report of mischief at a building on Collier Street.
Police say a suspect kicked and broke the glass front door of the building.
READ MORE: Sudbury man charged with impaired driving
Officers are now searching for a man, between the ages of 25 and 30, around five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. Police say he has black, curly hair and a goatee.
He was seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, shoes and has a tattoo of black lettering on the inside of his left forearm.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.