December 20, 2018 11:47 am

Police seek to identify suspect after glass door broken at Barrie building

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kicked and broke the glass front door of the building.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of breaking the glass front door of a building in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Dec. 9 just after 10 p.m., officers received a report of mischief at a building on Collier Street.

Police say a suspect kicked and broke the glass front door of the building.

Officers are now searching for a man, between the ages of 25 and 30, around five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. Police say he has black, curly hair and a goatee.

He was seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, shoes and has a tattoo of black lettering on the inside of his left forearm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

