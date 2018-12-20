Hamilton Police arrest driver suspended for life

Hamilton Police have arrested a Canada-wide disqualified driver that they believe was involved in recent driving incidents in the east end of Hamilton.

Police say the investigation revealed the suspect driver’s licence was disqualified for life after multiple suspensions for driving infractions.

On Tuesday night, police responded to a disturbance call in Stoney Creek involving a Grey BMW. Police say the vehicle fled before officers arrived.

However, it was located a short time later and the officer recognized one of the passengers as the person suspected to be responsible for several driving violations over the weekend.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with probation.

HPS nabs Canada wide disqualified driver in relation to several local driving incidents. Stefan Krstanovic (21yrs) from #HamOnt appeared in court yesterday to answer to charges. https://t.co/iEErPZZGxK pic.twitter.com/f7Svdskmmr — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 20, 2018