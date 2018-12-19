Canada
December 19, 2018 3:20 pm
Updated: December 19, 2018 4:06 pm

Hamilton water bills increasing in 2019

By Reporter  Global News

Water bills in Hamilton will be going up 4.66 per cent in the new year.

File Photo / Getty Images
A A

Get ready for an increase to your water bill in the new year.

READ MORE: Water rates to rise by 4.6 per cent in Hamilton

Hamilton’s 2019 Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Rate Budget has been approved.

During Tuesday’s meeting, city council agreed to a combined rate increase of 4.66 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

That represents an increase of just over $32 annually for the average resident’s bill next year.

READ MORE: Hamilton politicians defer question of legal pot shops after passionate 8-hour debate

The city says the increase will improve its ability to protect the environment and deliver on commitments respecting harbour clean-up, support the homeowner assistance programs and add to Hamilton’s ongoing efforts to address the infrastructure deficit.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019
Approved.
Bills
HamOnt
Hike
Increase
rate
Residents
Rise
Storm
Waste
Water
water bill Hamitlon
water bills Hamilton
water rate hike Hamiton

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News