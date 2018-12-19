Hamilton water bills increasing in 2019

Get ready for an increase to your water bill in the new year.

Hamilton’s 2019 Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Rate Budget has been approved.

During Tuesday’s meeting, city council agreed to a combined rate increase of 4.66 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

That represents an increase of just over $32 annually for the average resident’s bill next year.

The city says the increase will improve its ability to protect the environment and deliver on commitments respecting harbour clean-up, support the homeowner assistance programs and add to Hamilton’s ongoing efforts to address the infrastructure deficit.

